LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) is 16.80% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) kicked off on December 12, 2022, at the price of $1.94, down -6.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.95 and dropped to $1.80 before settling in for the closing price of $2.00. Over the past 52 weeks, LX has traded in a range of $1.26-$4.46.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 21.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 288.70%. With a float of $38.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.45 million.

In an organization with 3896 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is 4.17%, while institutional ownership is 21.80%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.43) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 288.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.36% during the next five years compared to 59.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s (LX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.56 and is forecasted to reach 1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.72 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s (LX) raw stochastic average was set at 46.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.12. However, in the short run, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.95. Second resistance stands at $2.03. The third major resistance level sits at $2.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.73. The third support level lies at $1.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 334.55 million has total of 183,868K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,786 M in contrast with the sum of 366,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 378,200 K and last quarter income was 38,720 K.