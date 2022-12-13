Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

LYG (Lloyds Banking Group plc) climbed 0.90 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) on December 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.24, soaring 0.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.27 and dropped to $2.235 before settling in for the closing price of $2.23. Within the past 52 weeks, LYG’s price has moved between $1.70 and $3.00.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -4.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 514.50%. With a float of $13.46 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.46 billion.

The firm has a total of 57955 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lloyds Banking Group plc is 81.30%, while institutional ownership is 2.70%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 514.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.30% during the next five years compared to 20.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) Trading Performance Indicators

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30

Technical Analysis of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lloyds Banking Group plc, LYG], we can find that recorded value of 5.5 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 11.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Lloyds Banking Group plc’s (LYG) raw stochastic average was set at 93.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.29. The third major resistance level sits at $2.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.20.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 37.67 billion based on 16,817,420K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 56,841 M and income totals 7,954 M. The company made 5,340 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,252 M in sales during its previous quarter.

