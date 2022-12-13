Search
Macy’s Inc. (M) with a beta value of 1.75 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on December 12, 2022, with Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) stock priced at $22.01, up 0.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.22 and dropped to $21.64 before settling in for the closing price of $22.07. M’s price has ranged from $15.10 to $28.52 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -0.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 133.50%. With a float of $270.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $277.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 88857 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.41, operating margin of +9.05, and the pretax margin is +7.38.

Macy’s Inc. (M) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Department Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Macy’s Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25, was worth 77,035. In this transaction EVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,255 shares at a rate of $23.67, taking the stock ownership to the 12,546 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s SVP and Controller sold 1,223 for $17.05, making the entire transaction worth $20,852. This insider now owns 7,550 shares in total.

Macy’s Inc. (M) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 7/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.65 while generating a return on equity of 46.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 133.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.63% during the next five years compared to 17.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Macy’s Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.80, a number that is poised to hit 1.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Macy’s Inc. (M)

Looking closely at Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M), its last 5-days average volume was 7.65 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 12.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, Macy’s Inc.’s (M) raw stochastic average was set at 80.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.84. However, in the short run, Macy’s Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.35. Second resistance stands at $22.57. The third major resistance level sits at $22.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.19.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.24 billion, the company has a total of 271,112K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 25,292 M while annual income is 1,430 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,436 M while its latest quarter income was 108,000 K.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,305 M

Shaun Noe -
Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) on December 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.88, soaring 1.13% from the previous...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) market cap hits 45.31 billion

Sana Meer -
December 12, 2022, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) trading session started at the price of $169.89, that was 1.97% jump from the session before....
Read more

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -8.58% last month.

Steve Mayer -
On December 12, 2022, Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) opened at $2.72, higher 1.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

