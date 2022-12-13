New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) posted a 1.88% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on December 12, 2022, with New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) stock priced at $8.68, up 0.58% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.74 and dropped to $8.49 before settling in for the closing price of $8.64. NYCB’s price has ranged from $8.17 to $13.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 0.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 37.40%. With a float of $669.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $680.29 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2815 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 44.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 51,180. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $8.53, taking the stock ownership to the 12,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s Director bought 6,000 for $8.63, making the entire transaction worth $51,780. This insider now owns 6,000 shares in total.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.31 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +33.81 while generating a return on equity of 8.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.4 million, its volume of 11.5 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) raw stochastic average was set at 18.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.68.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.82 billion, the company has a total of 466,136K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,750 M while annual income is 596,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 526,000 K while its latest quarter income was 152,000 K.