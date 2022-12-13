Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) average volume reaches $1.63M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

December 12, 2022, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) trading session started at the price of $2.06, that was 1.93% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.115 and dropped to $1.96 before settling in for the closing price of $2.07. A 52-week range for KIND has been $1.95 – $10.79.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -12.50%. With a float of $149.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $377.76 million.

The firm has a total of 723 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.84, operating margin of -49.33, and the pretax margin is -49.52.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 64.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 2,534,368. In this transaction Member of 10% owner group of this company bought 765,000 shares at a rate of $3.31, taking the stock ownership to the 10,917,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Director bought 765,000 for $3.31, making the entire transaction worth $2,534,368. This insider now owns 10,917,514 shares in total.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -49.60 while generating a return on equity of -21.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 18.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nextdoor Holdings Inc., KIND], we can find that recorded value of 1.47 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s (KIND) raw stochastic average was set at 8.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.58.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Key Stats

There are 369,563K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 760.93 million. As of now, sales total 192,200 K while income totals -95,330 K. Its latest quarter income was 53,950 K while its last quarter net income were -34,720 K.