Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) average volume reaches $1.63M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Analyst Insights

December 12, 2022, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) trading session started at the price of $2.06, that was 1.93% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.115 and dropped to $1.96 before settling in for the closing price of $2.07. A 52-week range for KIND has been $1.95 – $10.79.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -12.50%. With a float of $149.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $377.76 million.

The firm has a total of 723 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.84, operating margin of -49.33, and the pretax margin is -49.52.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 64.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 2,534,368. In this transaction Member of 10% owner group of this company bought 765,000 shares at a rate of $3.31, taking the stock ownership to the 10,917,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Director bought 765,000 for $3.31, making the entire transaction worth $2,534,368. This insider now owns 10,917,514 shares in total.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -49.60 while generating a return on equity of -21.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 18.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nextdoor Holdings Inc., KIND], we can find that recorded value of 1.47 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s (KIND) raw stochastic average was set at 8.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.58.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Key Stats

There are 369,563K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 760.93 million. As of now, sales total 192,200 K while income totals -95,330 K. Its latest quarter income was 53,950 K while its last quarter net income were -34,720 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...
Markets Briefing

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Is Getting Interesting

0
A spin-off announcement has been boosting the ShiftPixy Inc....

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,305 M

Shaun Noe -
Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) on December 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.88, soaring 1.13% from the previous...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) market cap hits 45.31 billion

Sana Meer -
December 12, 2022, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) trading session started at the price of $169.89, that was 1.97% jump from the session before....
Read more

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -8.58% last month.

Sana Meer -
On December 12, 2022, Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) opened at $2.72, higher 1.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

Receive Best Stock To Trade Before The Opening Bell

 

 

100% Free. Stop Anytime. No Spam

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.