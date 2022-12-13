No matter how cynical the overall market is Abcam plc (ABCM) performance over the last week is recorded -5.39%

On December 12, 2022, Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM) opened at $13.57, lower -1.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.41 and dropped to $13.50 before settling in for the closing price of $15.52. Price fluctuations for ABCM have ranged from $12.54 to $24.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.40% at the time writing. With a float of $229.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.27 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1750 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.58, operating margin of +8.88, and the pretax margin is +0.70.

Abcam plc (ABCM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Abcam plc is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 14.40%.

Abcam plc (ABCM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +1.40 while generating a return on equity of 0.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Abcam plc (ABCM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 80.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04

Technical Analysis of Abcam plc (ABCM)

The latest stats from [Abcam plc, ABCM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.14 million was superior to 0.22 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Abcam plc’s (ABCM) raw stochastic average was set at 42.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.55.

Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM) Key Stats

There are currently 229,059K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 433,710 K according to its annual income of 6,050 K.