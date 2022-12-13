Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

No matter how cynical the overall market is Abcam plc (ABCM) performance over the last week is recorded -5.39%

Company News

On December 12, 2022, Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM) opened at $13.57, lower -1.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.41 and dropped to $13.50 before settling in for the closing price of $15.52. Price fluctuations for ABCM have ranged from $12.54 to $24.00 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.40% at the time writing. With a float of $229.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.27 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1750 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.58, operating margin of +8.88, and the pretax margin is +0.70.

Abcam plc (ABCM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Abcam plc is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 14.40%.

Abcam plc (ABCM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +1.40 while generating a return on equity of 0.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Abcam plc (ABCM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 80.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04

Technical Analysis of Abcam plc (ABCM)

The latest stats from [Abcam plc, ABCM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.14 million was superior to 0.22 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Abcam plc’s (ABCM) raw stochastic average was set at 42.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.55.

Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM) Key Stats

There are currently 229,059K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 433,710 K according to its annual income of 6,050 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...
Markets Briefing

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Is Getting Interesting

0
A spin-off announcement has been boosting the ShiftPixy Inc....

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) with a beta value of 1.18 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Steve Mayer -
Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) on December 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $31.52, soaring 3.67% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Now that Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s volume has hit 1.27 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Shaun Noe -
December 12, 2022, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) trading session started at the price of $52.91, that was 5.03% jump from the session before....
Read more

A look at China Index Holdings Limited’s (CIH) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Sana Meer -
On December 12, 2022, China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) opened at $0.774, higher 8.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

Receive Best Stock To Trade Before The Opening Bell

 

 

100% Free. Stop Anytime. No Spam

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.