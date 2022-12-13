No matter how cynical the overall market is, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) performance over the last week is recorded 5.85%

On December 12, 2022, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) opened at $9.51, higher 8.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.36 and dropped to $9.51 before settling in for the closing price of $9.55. Price fluctuations for ATEC have ranged from $5.73 to $13.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 15.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -27.30% at the time writing. With a float of $68.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 561 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.86, operating margin of -44.76, and the pretax margin is -59.27.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alphatec Holdings Inc. is 12.10%, while institutional ownership is 49.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 98,800. In this transaction EVP, SALES of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $9.88, taking the stock ownership to the 556,983 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s EVP, SALES sold 10,000 for $9.25, making the entire transaction worth $92,500. This insider now owns 566,690 shares in total.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.29) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -59.34 while generating a return on equity of -110.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 13.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.71 million, its volume of 0.66 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s (ATEC) raw stochastic average was set at 84.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.62 in the near term. At $10.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.92.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Key Stats

There are currently 105,058K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 243,210 K according to its annual income of -144,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 89,840 K and its income totaled -37,000 K.