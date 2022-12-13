No matter how cynical the overall market is GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) performance over the last week is recorded -16.18%

On December 09, 2022, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) opened at $1.07, higher 3.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.21 and dropped to $1.05 before settling in for the closing price of $1.10. Price fluctuations for GRNA have ranged from $1.09 to $15.80 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -110.90% at the time writing. With a float of $82.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.06 million.

In an organization with 312 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings is 45.39%, while institutional ownership is 25.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 11,999,998. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 3,061,224 shares at a rate of $3.92, taking the stock ownership to the 15,919,155 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 6,505,102 for $3.92, making the entire transaction worth $25,500,000. This insider now owns 22,348,123 shares in total.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -110.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 39.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.79 million. That was better than the volume of 0.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s (GRNA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7808, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.5313. However, in the short run, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2167. Second resistance stands at $1.2933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9733. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8967.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) Key Stats

There are currently 151,552K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 166.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -15,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,730 K and its income totaled -38,160 K.