No matter how cynical the overall market is, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) performance over the last week is recorded -5.49%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) kicked off on December 12, 2022, at the price of $14.91, up 1.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.33 and dropped to $14.75 before settling in for the closing price of $14.92. Over the past 52 weeks, LSPD has traded in a range of $13.93-$46.50.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 66.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -72.50%. With a float of $135.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.69 million.

The firm has a total of 3000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.18, operating margin of -49.45, and the pretax margin is -57.51.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is 10.00%, while institutional ownership is 58.35%.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -52.60 while generating a return on equity of -10.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s (LSPD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lightspeed Commerce Inc., LSPD], we can find that recorded value of 1.17 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s (LSPD) raw stochastic average was set at 10.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.05.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.16 billion has total of 148,910K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 548,370 K in contrast with the sum of -288,430 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 183,700 K and last quarter income was -79,940 K.