No matter how cynical the overall market is Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) performance over the last week is recorded -4.83%

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) on December 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $23.45, soaring 1.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.49 and dropped to $23.38 before settling in for the closing price of $23.81. Within the past 52 weeks, SHLS’s price has moved between $9.58 and $32.43.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -88.80%. With a float of $112.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 697 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.67, operating margin of +18.07, and the pretax margin is +1.89.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 94.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 586,925,114. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 27,335,332 shares at a rate of $21.47, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 564,668 for $21.47, making the entire transaction worth $12,124,156. This insider now owns 62,500 shares in total.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +1.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1158.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) saw its 5-day average volume 3.54 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.20.

During the past 100 days, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s (SHLS) raw stochastic average was set at 45.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.85.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.17 billion based on 167,202K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 213,210 K and income totals 2,350 K. The company made 90,820 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,960 K in sales during its previous quarter.