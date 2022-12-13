No matter how cynical the overall market is Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) performance over the last week is recorded -12.58%

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) kicked off on December 12, 2022, at the price of $2.73, down -5.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.76 and dropped to $2.585 before settling in for the closing price of $2.80. Over the past 52 weeks, SLDP has traded in a range of $2.53-$13.78.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 113.00%. With a float of $124.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.03 million.

In an organization with 127 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Solid Power Inc. is 5.70%, while institutional ownership is 30.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 1,089,700. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 170,000 shares at a rate of $6.41, taking the stock ownership to the 9,700,214 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s Director bought 30,000 for $6.80, making the entire transaction worth $203,937. This insider now owns 85,505 shares in total.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Solid Power Inc.’s (SLDP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 24.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 50.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.01 million. That was better than the volume of 1.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Solid Power Inc.’s (SLDP) raw stochastic average was set at 2.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.62. However, in the short run, Solid Power Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.74. Second resistance stands at $2.84. The third major resistance level sits at $2.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.39.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 434.28 million has total of 175,814K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,710 K in contrast with the sum of 18,090 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,810 K and last quarter income was -12,400 K.