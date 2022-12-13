Search
Sana Meer
No matter how cynical the overall market is, The AES Corporation (AES) performance over the last week is recorded -0.52%

Analyst Insights

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) on December 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $28.23, soaring 0.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.75 and dropped to $28.14 before settling in for the closing price of $28.34. Within the past 52 weeks, AES’s price has moved between $18.62 and $29.61.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 1.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.90%. With a float of $665.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $711.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8450 employees.

The AES Corporation (AES) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The AES Corporation is 0.34%, while institutional ownership is 97.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 418,073. In this transaction Director of this company sold 19,280 shares at a rate of $21.68, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04, when Company’s EVP and CFO bought 47,000 for $21.30, making the entire transaction worth $1,001,100. This insider now owns 67,622 shares in total.

The AES Corporation (AES) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.31) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.61% during the next five years compared to 7.11% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) Trading Performance Indicators

The AES Corporation (AES) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The AES Corporation (AES)

Looking closely at The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), its last 5-days average volume was 3.3 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, The AES Corporation’s (AES) raw stochastic average was set at 89.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.69. However, in the short run, The AES Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.80. Second resistance stands at $29.08. The third major resistance level sits at $29.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.86. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.58.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.93 billion based on 667,950K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,141 M and income totals -409,000 K. The company made 3,627 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 421,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

