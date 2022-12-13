No matter how cynical the overall market is, Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) performance over the last week is recorded -3.67%

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) on December 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $25.72, soaring 3.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.625 and dropped to $25.56 before settling in for the closing price of $25.56. Within the past 52 weeks, WES’s price has moved between $19.12 and $29.50.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 83.70%. With a float of $384.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $388.91 million.

The firm has a total of 1127 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.06, operating margin of +36.43, and the pretax margin is +34.63.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Midstream industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Western Midstream Partners LP is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21, was worth 252,500,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 10,000,000 shares at a rate of $25.25, taking the stock ownership to the 190,281,578 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 10,000,000 for $25.25, making the entire transaction worth $252,500,000. This insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in total.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.77) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +33.23 while generating a return on equity of 31.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.80% during the next five years compared to 7.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) Trading Performance Indicators

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Western Midstream Partners LP, WES], we can find that recorded value of 1.09 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Western Midstream Partners LP’s (WES) raw stochastic average was set at 55.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.30. The third major resistance level sits at $27.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.78.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.23 billion based on 385,070K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,877 M and income totals 916,290 K. The company made 837,570 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 265,750 K in sales during its previous quarter.