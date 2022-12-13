Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Now that Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s volume has hit 1.23 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Company News

A new trading day began on December 12, 2022, with Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) stock priced at $66.56, up 1.25% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.39 and dropped to $66.15 before settling in for the closing price of $66.54. QSR’s price has ranged from $46.68 to $68.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 6.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 68.40%. With a float of $303.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $306.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.32, operating margin of +33.33, and the pretax margin is +23.82.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Restaurant Brands International Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 86.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 11,489,496. In this transaction President, International of this company sold 169,478 shares at a rate of $67.79, taking the stock ownership to the 157,267 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s Brand Pres., Popeyes, Americas sold 15,000 for $67.03, making the entire transaction worth $1,005,450. This insider now owns 125,860 shares in total.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.82 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.60 while generating a return on equity of 37.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.59% during the next five years compared to 13.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.11 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s (QSR) raw stochastic average was set at 93.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $67.79 in the near term. At $68.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $69.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.31.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 20.83 billion, the company has a total of 306,722K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,739 M while annual income is 838,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,726 M while its latest quarter income was 360,000 K.

