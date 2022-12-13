Now that RLJ Lodging Trust’s volume has hit 1.38 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) on December 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $11.55, soaring 2.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.75 and dropped to $11.375 before settling in for the closing price of $11.51. Within the past 52 weeks, RLJ’s price has moved between $9.84 and $15.45.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -7.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 22.90%. With a float of $158.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.37 million.

In an organization with 76 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -0.32, operating margin of -6.37, and the pretax margin is -39.44.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Hotel & Motel industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of RLJ Lodging Trust is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 52,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $10.47, taking the stock ownership to the 79,635 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 18, when Company’s Director sold 40,000 for $14.40, making the entire transaction worth $576,000. This insider now owns 62,674 shares in total.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.1) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -38.85 while generating a return on equity of -12.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Trading Performance Indicators

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.69 million. That was better than the volume of 1.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, RLJ Lodging Trust’s (RLJ) raw stochastic average was set at 52.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.39. However, in the short run, RLJ Lodging Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.87. Second resistance stands at $12.00. The third major resistance level sits at $12.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.12.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.91 billion based on 162,054K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 785,660 K and income totals -305,170 K. The company made 318,070 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 17,590 K in sales during its previous quarter.