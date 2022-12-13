Search
Shaun Noe
NuZee Inc. (NUZE) volume exceeds 0.66 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Company News

December 12, 2022, NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) trading session started at the price of $0.26, that was 9.63% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.42 and dropped to $0.26 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. A 52-week range for NUZE has been $0.25 – $5.05.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 33.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -65.40%. With a float of $17.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.33 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 20 workers is very important to gauge.

NuZee Inc. (NUZE) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NuZee Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of NuZee Inc. is 24.47%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

NuZee Inc. (NUZE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -65.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NuZee Inc. (NUZE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66

Technical Analysis of NuZee Inc. (NUZE)

The latest stats from [NuZee Inc., NUZE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.18 million was superior to 89320.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, NuZee Inc.’s (NUZE) raw stochastic average was set at 2.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 115.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3339, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0644. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3801. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4800. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5401. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2201, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1600. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0601.

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) Key Stats

There are 23,668K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.55 million. As of now, sales total 1,930 K while income totals -18,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 770 K while its last quarter net income were -2,630 K.

