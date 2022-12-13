Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -3.08%

Company News

A new trading day began on December 12, 2022, with OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) stock priced at $3.52, up 6.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.8777 and dropped to $3.40 before settling in for the closing price of $3.55. OABI’s price has ranged from $1.91 to $10.50 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

With a float of $77.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.53 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 74 workers is very important to gauge.

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of OmniAb Inc. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 22.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 83,526. In this transaction Director of this company bought 22,250 shares at a rate of $3.75, taking the stock ownership to the 77,476 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s President & CEO bought 300,000 for $3.39, making the entire transaction worth $1,016,340. This insider now owns 1,705,350 shares in total.

OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are OmniAb Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OmniAb Inc. (OABI)

The latest stats from [OmniAb Inc., OABI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.24 million was superior to 0.51 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, OmniAb Inc.’s (OABI) raw stochastic average was set at 21.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 182.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.16. The third major resistance level sits at $4.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.21. The third support level lies at $3.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 377.70 million, the company has a total of 114,821K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 34,748 K while annual income is -520 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -2,470 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...
Markets Briefing

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Is Getting Interesting

0
A spin-off announcement has been boosting the ShiftPixy Inc....

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) is expecting -7.24% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) on December 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.09, plunging -3.44% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 20.89%

Shaun Noe -
December 12, 2022, Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) trading session started at the price of $0.64, that was -13.32% drop from the session before....
Read more

CRC (California Resources Corporation) climbed 4.46 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
On December 12, 2022, California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) opened at $40.74, higher 4.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

Receive Best Stock To Trade Before The Opening Bell

 

 

100% Free. Stop Anytime. No Spam

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.