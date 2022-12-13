Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 314,050 K

On December 12, 2022, Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) opened at $12.40, lower -0.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.41 and dropped to $12.26 before settling in for the closing price of $12.38. Price fluctuations for ORCC have ranged from $10.15 to $15.29 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 104.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 59.70% at the time writing. With a float of $384.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $393.82 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.03, operating margin of +87.33, and the pretax margin is +64.50.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Owl Rock Capital Corporation is 1.55%, while institutional ownership is 41.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 49,829. In this transaction Vice President of this company bought 3,840 shares at a rate of $12.98, taking the stock ownership to the 38,840 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Vice President bought 29,595 for $13.01, making the entire transaction worth $385,035. This insider now owns 48,435 shares in total.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.31) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +64.09 while generating a return on equity of 10.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)

The latest stats from [Owl Rock Capital Corporation, ORCC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.71 million was inferior to 2.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s (ORCC) raw stochastic average was set at 58.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.48. The third major resistance level sits at $12.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.18. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.09.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Key Stats

There are currently 393,823K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.80 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,021 M according to its annual income of 490,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 314,050 K and its income totaled 146,770 K.