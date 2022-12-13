Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) volume exceeds 0.96 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) on December 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $19.49, soaring 5.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.675 and dropped to $19.39 before settling in for the closing price of $19.47. Within the past 52 weeks, PARR’s price has moved between $11.66 and $25.38.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 20.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 81.80%. With a float of $58.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1336 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.44, operating margin of +0.42, and the pretax margin is -1.70.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 94.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 251,387. In this transaction Executive VP – Retail of this company sold 10,711 shares at a rate of $23.47, taking the stock ownership to the 62,486 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $22.59, making the entire transaction worth $45,180. This insider now owns 40,858 shares in total.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.96) by $1.35. This company achieved a net margin of -1.73 while generating a return on equity of -31.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.80, a number that is poised to hit 1.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)

Looking closely at Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.77 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s (PARR) raw stochastic average was set at 55.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.27. However, in the short run, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.97. Second resistance stands at $21.47. The third major resistance level sits at $22.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.40.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.27 billion based on 60,318K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,710 M and income totals -81,300 K. The company made 2,056 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 267,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.