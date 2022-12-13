Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) 20 Days SMA touches -0.03%: The odds favor the bear

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) on December 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $314.32, soaring 3.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $331.29 and dropped to $313.7298 before settling in for the closing price of $314.13. Within the past 52 weeks, PAYC’s price has moved between $255.82 and $432.41.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 26.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 36.80%. With a float of $48.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5385 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.83, operating margin of +24.02, and the pretax margin is +24.25.

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Paycom Software Inc. is 15.81%, while institutional ownership is 80.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 371,170. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $371.17, taking the stock ownership to the 15,778 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Chief Sales Officer sold 5,431 for $277.55, making the entire transaction worth $1,507,393. This insider now owns 38,289 shares in total.

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.12) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +18.57 while generating a return on equity of 25.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.35% during the next five years compared to 23.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) Trading Performance Indicators

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 95.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.30, a number that is poised to hit 1.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC)

Looking closely at Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.43 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 15.62.

During the past 100 days, Paycom Software Inc.’s (PAYC) raw stochastic average was set at 31.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $325.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $322.86. However, in the short run, Paycom Software Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $333.58. Second resistance stands at $341.21. The third major resistance level sits at $351.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $316.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $306.09. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $298.46.

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.14 billion based on 60,020K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,056 M and income totals 195,960 K. The company made 334,170 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 52,150 K in sales during its previous quarter.