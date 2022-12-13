Recent developments with Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.73 cents.

December 12, 2022, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) trading session started at the price of $34.30, that was -4.62% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.41 and dropped to $31.14 before settling in for the closing price of $34.61. A 52-week range for APAM has been $25.67 – $47.75.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 11.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 49.70%. With a float of $65.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.61 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 498 workers is very important to gauge.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is 2.88%, while institutional ownership is 84.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 9,985,272. In this transaction Director of this company bought 220,000 shares at a rate of $45.39, taking the stock ownership to the 306,148 shares.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.86) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +24.46 while generating a return on equity of 133.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.00% during the next five years compared to 26.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)

The latest stats from [Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., APAM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.44 million was inferior to 0.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s (APAM) raw stochastic average was set at 48.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.69.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) Key Stats

There are 79,612K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.63 billion. As of now, sales total 1,227 M while income totals 336,520 K. Its latest quarter income was 234,310 K while its last quarter net income were 44,240 K.