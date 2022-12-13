Recent developments with Neogen Corporation (NEOG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.78 cents.

On December 12, 2022, Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) opened at $15.27, higher 1.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.46 and dropped to $14.93 before settling in for the closing price of $15.10. Price fluctuations for NEOG have ranged from $10.49 to $47.80 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 8.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -21.30% at the time writing. With a float of $215.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.11 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2108 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.10, operating margin of +11.12, and the pretax margin is +11.42.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Neogen Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 11, was worth 58,150. In this transaction VP & CFO of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $11.63, taking the stock ownership to the 32,722 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $13.88, making the entire transaction worth $27,770. This insider now owns 23,242 shares in total.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/30/2022, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.14) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +9.16 while generating a return on equity of 5.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 0.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Neogen Corporation (NEOG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

The latest stats from [Neogen Corporation, NEOG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.8 million was superior to 2.77 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Neogen Corporation’s (NEOG) raw stochastic average was set at 37.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.79. The third major resistance level sits at $16.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.73. The third support level lies at $14.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Key Stats

There are currently 107,838K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.42 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 527,160 K according to its annual income of 48,310 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 132,350 K and its income totaled 5,210 K.