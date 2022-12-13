Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) volume exceeds 1.89 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) on December 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $15.82, soaring 3.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.48 and dropped to $15.62 before settling in for the closing price of $15.88. Within the past 52 weeks, REZI’s price has moved between $14.95 and $27.46.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 5.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 456.60%. With a float of $143.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.75 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 13300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.70, operating margin of +9.56, and the pretax margin is +6.04.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Security & Protection Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Resideo Technologies Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 1,508,465. In this transaction President, ADI of this company sold 65,500 shares at a rate of $23.03, taking the stock ownership to the 155,081 shares.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.56) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +4.14 while generating a return on equity of 11.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 456.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.64 million, its volume of 1.07 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Resideo Technologies Inc.’s (REZI) raw stochastic average was set at 16.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.47.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.37 billion based on 145,844K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,846 M and income totals 242,000 K. The company made 1,618 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 63,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.