TNXP (Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.) climbed 7.53 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On December 12, 2022, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) opened at $0.5711, higher 7.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.755 and dropped to $0.3914 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Price fluctuations for TNXP have ranged from $0.35 to $14.08 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 53.60% at the time writing. With a float of $57.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 73 employees.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 10.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 34,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 24,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $0.24, making the entire transaction worth $24,500. This insider now owns 112,177 shares in total.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.44) by $0.22. This company achieved a return on equity of -60.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.62, a number that is poised to hit -1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Looking closely at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP), its last 5-days average volume was 33.19 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) raw stochastic average was set at 2.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4566, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5114. However, in the short run, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6395. Second resistance stands at $0.8791. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0031. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2759, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1519.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Key Stats

There are currently 57,536K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 23.22 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -92,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -28,980 K.