TNXP (Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.) climbed 7.53 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On December 12, 2022, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) opened at $0.5711, higher 7.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.755 and dropped to $0.3914 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Price fluctuations for TNXP have ranged from $0.35 to $14.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 53.60% at the time writing. With a float of $57.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 73 employees.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 10.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 34,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 24,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $0.24, making the entire transaction worth $24,500. This insider now owns 112,177 shares in total.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.44) by $0.22. This company achieved a return on equity of -60.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.62, a number that is poised to hit -1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Looking closely at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP), its last 5-days average volume was 33.19 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) raw stochastic average was set at 2.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4566, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5114. However, in the short run, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6395. Second resistance stands at $0.8791. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0031. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2759, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1519.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Key Stats

There are currently 57,536K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 23.22 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -92,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -28,980 K.

