Tricida Inc. (TCDA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -15.02% last month.

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) kicked off on December 12, 2022, at the price of $0.215, down -5.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2179 and dropped to $0.205 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Over the past 52 weeks, TCDA has traded in a range of $0.19-$13.85.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 34.90%. With a float of $53.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.02 million.

In an organization with 57 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Tricida Inc. is 8.01%, while institutional ownership is 86.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25, was worth 798,430. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,629,226 shares at a rate of $0.22, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 25, when Company’s Director sold 3,629,226 for $0.22, making the entire transaction worth $798,430. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.49 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.58) by $0.09. This company achieved a return on equity of -323.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tricida Inc.’s (TCDA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tricida Inc. (TCDA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.64 million. That was better than the volume of 3.2 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Tricida Inc.’s (TCDA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 175.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 493.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.7057, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.3649. However, in the short run, Tricida Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2153. Second resistance stands at $0.2231. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2282. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2024, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1973. The third support level lies at $0.1895 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.08 million has total of 55,669K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -176,570 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -25,760 K.