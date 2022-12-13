Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) on December 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.10, soaring 1.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.215 and dropped to $3.91 before settling in for the closing price of $4.09. Within the past 52 weeks, TUP’s price has moved between $3.87 and $21.10.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -6.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 38.50%. With a float of $37.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 10000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.65, operating margin of +15.02, and the pretax margin is +12.37.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Packaging & Containers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tupperware Brands Corporation is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 67.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 101,520. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 24,000 shares at a rate of $4.23, taking the stock ownership to the 485,965 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Executive Vice Chair bought 254,500 for $3.93, making the entire transaction worth $1,000,134. This insider now owns 424,500 shares in total.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +9.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -7.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

The latest stats from [Tupperware Brands Corporation, TUP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.16 million was inferior to 1.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s (TUP) raw stochastic average was set at 3.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 149.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.40. The third major resistance level sits at $4.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.79. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.67.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 204.05 million based on 44,478K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,602 M and income totals 18,600 K. The company made 302,800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 16,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.