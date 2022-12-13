U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) soared 5.11 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

December 12, 2022, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) trading session started at the price of $11.41, that was 5.11% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.009 and dropped to $11.25 before settling in for the closing price of $11.35. A 52-week range for SLCA has been $8.72 – $21.54.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 14.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 75.50%. With a float of $74.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1863 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.39, operating margin of +2.94, and the pretax margin is -3.36.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 85.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 518,093. In this transaction EVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 35,879 shares at a rate of $14.44, taking the stock ownership to the 200,197 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s SVP General Counsel sold 32,230 for $12.83, making the entire transaction worth $413,668. This insider now owns 85,692 shares in total.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.12) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -3.06 while generating a return on equity of -5.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

The latest stats from [U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., SLCA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.8 million was inferior to 1.15 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s (SLCA) raw stochastic average was set at 28.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.44.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Key Stats

There are 75,709K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 936.62 million. As of now, sales total 1,104 M while income totals -33,760 K. Its latest quarter income was 418,810 K while its last quarter net income were 32,070 K.