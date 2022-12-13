Search
admin
admin

Under Armour Inc. (UA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 6.92%

Top Picks

December 12, 2022, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) trading session started at the price of $8.69, that was 9.09% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.20 and dropped to $8.57 before settling in for the closing price of $8.36. A 52-week range for UA has been $5.74 – $20.54.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

With a float of $192.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.10 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.58, operating margin of +9.62, and the pretax margin is +6.87.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Under Armour Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Under Armour Inc. is 15.66%, while institutional ownership is 67.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 240,085. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $9.60, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $9.39, making the entire transaction worth $234,732. This insider now owns 25,000 shares in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +6.33 while generating a return on equity of 19.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.80% during the next five years compared to -7.26% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Under Armour Inc. (UA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.48

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.52 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Under Armour Inc.’s (UA) raw stochastic average was set at 92.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.61. However, in the short run, Under Armour Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.36. Second resistance stands at $9.59. The third major resistance level sits at $9.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.33. The third support level lies at $8.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Key Stats

There are 452,237K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.41 billion. As of now, sales total 5,683 M while income totals 360,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,574 M while its last quarter net income were 86,930 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...
Markets Briefing

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Is Getting Interesting

0
A spin-off announcement has been boosting the ShiftPixy Inc....

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) performance over the last week is recorded -3.67%

Steve Mayer -
Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) on December 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $25.72, soaring 3.76% from the previous...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) performance over the last week is recorded 6.30%

Shaun Noe -
December 12, 2022, Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) trading session started at the price of $22.01, that was 5.17% jump from the session before....
Read more

$352.22K in average volume shows that Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) is heading in the right direction

Sana Meer -
On December 12, 2022, Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) opened at $0.21, higher 9.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

Receive Best Stock To Trade Before The Opening Bell

 

 

100% Free. Stop Anytime. No Spam

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.