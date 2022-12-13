Search
admin
admin

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Top Picks

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) kicked off on December 12, 2022, at the price of $43.00, up 2.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.34 and dropped to $42.76 before settling in for the closing price of $43.04. Over the past 52 weeks, UAL has traded in a range of $30.54-$53.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -7.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 75.90%. With a float of $325.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 90800 employees.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of United Airlines Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 60.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 20, was worth 1,186,278. In this transaction EVP & Chief Growth Officer of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $39.54, taking the stock ownership to the 25,258 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 26, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $35.64, making the entire transaction worth $890,940. This insider now owns 150,000 shares in total.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.27) by $0.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s (UAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.38, a number that is poised to hit 2.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) saw its 5-day average volume 7.12 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 11.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s (UAL) raw stochastic average was set at 87.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $44.80 in the near term. At $45.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $46.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.64.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.38 billion has total of 326,745K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 24,634 M in contrast with the sum of -1,964 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,877 M and last quarter income was 942,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...
Markets Briefing

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Is Getting Interesting

0
A spin-off announcement has been boosting the ShiftPixy Inc....

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) is expecting -7.24% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) on December 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.09, plunging -3.44% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 20.89%

Shaun Noe -
December 12, 2022, Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) trading session started at the price of $0.64, that was -13.32% drop from the session before....
Read more

CRC (California Resources Corporation) climbed 4.46 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
On December 12, 2022, California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) opened at $40.74, higher 4.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

Receive Best Stock To Trade Before The Opening Bell

 

 

100% Free. Stop Anytime. No Spam

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.