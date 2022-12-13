Search
United Maritime Corporation (USEA) volume exceeds 0.95 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On December 09, 2022, United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ: USEA) opened at $4.00, higher 3.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.60 and dropped to $3.89 before settling in for the closing price of $4.00. Price fluctuations for USEA have ranged from $0.80 to $8.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 98.90% at the time writing. With a float of $7.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.22 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.99, operating margin of +39.42, and the pretax margin is +29.35.

United Maritime Corporation (USEA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of United Maritime Corporation is 2.46%, while institutional ownership is 9.00%.

United Maritime Corporation (USEA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +29.35 while generating a return on equity of 30.24.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ: USEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for United Maritime Corporation (USEA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.44

Technical Analysis of United Maritime Corporation (USEA)

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ: USEA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.62 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, United Maritime Corporation’s (USEA) raw stochastic average was set at 87.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.54 in the near term. At $4.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.12.

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ: USEA) Key Stats

There are currently 1,512K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 28.88 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,400 K according to its annual income of 2,170 K.

