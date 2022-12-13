Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) is expecting -23.29% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) on December 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $21.31, soaring 5.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.77 and dropped to $21.22 before settling in for the closing price of $21.23. Within the past 52 weeks, VRNS’s price has moved between $15.61 and $51.60.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 18.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -11.40%. With a float of $108.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2065 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.77, operating margin of -27.58, and the pretax margin is -28.41.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Varonis Systems Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 100.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 500,200. In this transaction CFO and COO of this company bought 24,400 shares at a rate of $20.50, taking the stock ownership to the 490,351 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s SVP of Worldwide Sales bought 60,000 for $16.72, making the entire transaction worth $1,003,200. This insider now owns 428,989 shares in total.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -29.95 while generating a return on equity of -33.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 46.80% during the next five years compared to -44.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.27 million, its volume of 1.27 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, Varonis Systems Inc.’s (VRNS) raw stochastic average was set at 40.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.99 in the near term. At $23.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.89.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.40 billion based on 110,220K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 390,130 K and income totals -116,860 K. The company made 123,310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -28,720 K in sales during its previous quarter.