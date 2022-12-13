Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) last year’s performance of 50.93% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On December 12, 2022, Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) opened at $6.03, higher 8.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.53 and dropped to $6.00 before settling in for the closing price of $6.02. Price fluctuations for VTNR have ranged from $3.30 to $18.10 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 3.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -5.70% at the time writing. With a float of $61.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 282 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.81, operating margin of -9.51, and the pretax margin is -26.26.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vertex Energy Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 54.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 541,995. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 66,666 shares at a rate of $8.13, taking the stock ownership to the 5,717,274 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s CEO and President sold 66,667 for $8.62, making the entire transaction worth $574,990. This insider now owns 5,783,940 shares in total.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.24) by -$2.22. This company achieved a net margin of -28.16 while generating a return on equity of -115.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -2.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR)

Looking closely at Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR), its last 5-days average volume was 3.11 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Vertex Energy Inc.’s (VTNR) raw stochastic average was set at 11.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 129.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.54.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) Key Stats

There are currently 75,669K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 516.32 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 115,780 K according to its annual income of -18,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 810,210 K and its income totaled 22,230 K.