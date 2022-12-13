Search
Sana Meer
Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) average volume reaches $2.45M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Analyst Insights

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) kicked off on December 12, 2022, at the price of $3.72, down -2.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.77 and dropped to $3.60 before settling in for the closing price of $3.76. Over the past 52 weeks, VMEO has traded in a range of $3.34-$19.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -3.90%. With a float of $149.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1219 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.09, operating margin of -15.58, and the pretax margin is -13.26.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Vimeo Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -13.47 while generating a return on equity of -23.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vimeo Inc.’s (VMEO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vimeo Inc. (VMEO)

Looking closely at Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.6 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Vimeo Inc.’s (VMEO) raw stochastic average was set at 7.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.16. However, in the short run, Vimeo Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.76. Second resistance stands at $3.85. The third major resistance level sits at $3.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.42.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 612.49 million has total of 166,444K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 391,680 K in contrast with the sum of -52,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 108,130 K and last quarter income was -21,420 K.

