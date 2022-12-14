$1.04M in average volume shows that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) is heading in the right direction

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) on December 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $9.15, soaring 1.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.19 and dropped to $8.83 before settling in for the closing price of $8.90. Within the past 52 weeks, CCCS’s price has moved between $7.41 and $11.97.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 21.70%. With a float of $602.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $605.95 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2250 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.19, operating margin of -19.31, and the pretax margin is -39.94.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 149,594. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 16,614 shares at a rate of $9.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s insider sold 3,222 for $9.00, making the entire transaction worth $29,001. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -36.16 while generating a return on equity of -21.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) Trading Performance Indicators

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.15 million, its volume of 1.08 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s (CCCS) raw stochastic average was set at 39.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.18 in the near term. At $9.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.46.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.59 billion based on 620,711K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 688,290 K and income totals -248,920 K. The company made 198,730 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 9,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.