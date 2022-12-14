$1.36M in average volume shows that Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is heading in the right direction

On December 13, 2022, Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) opened at $159.20, higher 1.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $160.265 and dropped to $156.76 before settling in for the closing price of $155.33. Price fluctuations for A have ranged from $112.52 to $162.62 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 8.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 71.00% at the time writing. With a float of $294.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $298.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.35, operating margin of +23.63, and the pretax margin is +21.96.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Agilent Technologies Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 90.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 1,978,692. In this transaction Director of this company sold 13,000 shares at a rate of $152.21, taking the stock ownership to the 57,752 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Sr. Vice President sold 3,235 for $155.65, making the entire transaction worth $503,528. This insider now owns 84,464 shares in total.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.2) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +18.31 while generating a return on equity of 23.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.97% during the next five years compared to 22.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Agilent Technologies Inc. (A). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 58.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.18, a number that is poised to hit 1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)

Looking closely at Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A), its last 5-days average volume was 1.19 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.00.

During the past 100 days, Agilent Technologies Inc.’s (A) raw stochastic average was set at 93.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $141.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $130.64. However, in the short run, Agilent Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $159.70. Second resistance stands at $161.73. The third major resistance level sits at $163.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $156.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $154.72. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $152.69.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) Key Stats

There are currently 296,041K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 47.52 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,848 M according to its annual income of 1,254 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,849 M and its income totaled 368,000 K.