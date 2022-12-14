Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

-13.98% percent quarterly performance for Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) is not indicative of the underlying story

Company News

On December 13, 2022, Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) opened at $35.27, lower -3.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.41 and dropped to $31.85 before settling in for the closing price of $33.47. Price fluctuations for EVBG have ranged from $24.10 to $72.46 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 36.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.50% at the time writing. With a float of $39.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1893 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.41, operating margin of -19.58, and the pretax margin is -29.14.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Everbridge Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 95.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 14,349. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 424 shares at a rate of $33.84, taking the stock ownership to the 17,806 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 200 for $31.05, making the entire transaction worth $6,210. This insider now owns 6,979 shares in total.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -25.73 while generating a return on equity of -26.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Everbridge Inc. (EVBG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)

Looking closely at Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.47 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.17.

During the past 100 days, Everbridge Inc.’s (EVBG) raw stochastic average was set at 42.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.51. However, in the short run, Everbridge Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.10. Second resistance stands at $38.04. The third major resistance level sits at $39.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.92. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.98.

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) Key Stats

There are currently 39,926K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.28 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 368,430 K according to its annual income of -94,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 111,400 K and its income totaled -22,080 K.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

