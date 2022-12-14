2.21% volatility in US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) last month: This is a red flag warning

On December 13, 2022, US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) opened at $36.15, higher 2.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.40 and dropped to $35.45 before settling in for the closing price of $35.22. Price fluctuations for USFD have ranged from $25.49 to $39.73 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 5.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 146.60% at the time writing. With a float of $217.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 28000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.79, operating margin of +1.62, and the pretax margin is +0.73.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Food Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 867,785. In this transaction EVP, CHRO of this company sold 24,155 shares at a rate of $35.93, taking the stock ownership to the 72,985 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s EVP, Nationally Managed Bus. sold 11,708 for $36.00, making the entire transaction worth $421,488. This insider now owns 122,920 shares in total.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.68) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +0.56 while generating a return on equity of 3.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.37% during the next five years compared to -12.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)

The latest stats from [US Foods Holding Corp., USFD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.27 million was inferior to 1.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, US Foods Holding Corp.’s (USFD) raw stochastic average was set at 91.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.89. The third major resistance level sits at $37.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.54.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Key Stats

There are currently 224,891K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.11 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 29,487 M according to its annual income of 164,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,917 M and its income totaled 109,000 K.