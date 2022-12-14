Search
Sana Meer
2.23% volatility in Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) last month: This is a red flag warning

Analyst Insights

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) kicked off on December 12, 2022, at the price of $140.52, up 0.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $140.87 and dropped to $138.685 before settling in for the closing price of $139.82. Over the past 52 weeks, CCI has traded in a range of $121.71-$209.87.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 10.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 13.50%. With a float of $430.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $433.00 million.

In an organization with 5000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.98, operating margin of +31.91, and the pretax margin is +18.60.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Crown Castle Inc. is 0.43%, while institutional ownership is 93.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 24, was worth 247,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $123.50, taking the stock ownership to the 12,703 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 21, when Company’s Director bought 1,215 for $123.78, making the entire transaction worth $150,398. This insider now owns 5,761 shares in total.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.97) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +16.31 while generating a return on equity of 11.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.03% during the next five years compared to 22.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Crown Castle Inc.’s (CCI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.2 million. That was better than the volume of 1.9 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.36.

During the past 100 days, Crown Castle Inc.’s (CCI) raw stochastic average was set at 30.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $134.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $165.97. However, in the short run, Crown Castle Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $141.50. Second resistance stands at $142.28. The third major resistance level sits at $143.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $139.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $137.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $137.13.

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 60.68 billion has total of 433,048K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,340 M in contrast with the sum of 1,096 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,746 M and last quarter income was 419,000 K.

