Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

2.40% volatility in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) last month: This is a red flag warning

Company News

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) on December 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $18.45, plunging -0.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.55 and dropped to $18.14 before settling in for the closing price of $18.31. Within the past 52 weeks, AMX’s price has moved between $15.67 and $21.61.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023

Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.

Click here to download your Free Copy…

Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -2.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 144.80%. With a float of $3.14 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.18 billion.

In an organization with 178399 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.29) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 144.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.11% during the next five years compared to 52.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) Trading Performance Indicators

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.45 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s (AMX) raw stochastic average was set at 45.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.20. However, in the short run, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.48. Second resistance stands at $18.72. The third major resistance level sits at $18.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.66.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 61.12 billion based on 3,180,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 41,564 M and income totals 9,348 M. The company made 10,595 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 887,680 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...
Markets Briefing

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Is Getting Interesting

0
A spin-off announcement has been boosting the ShiftPixy Inc....

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) 20 Days SMA touches -4.50%: The odds favor the bear

Sana Meer -
Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) on December 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $12.50, plunging -0.92% from the previous trading...
Read more

Can CDW Corporation’s (CDW) hike of 4.46% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
December 13, 2022, CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) trading session started at the price of $195.00, that was 1.77% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) kicked off at the price of $48.90: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Steve Mayer -
On December 13, 2022, PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE: PNM) opened at $49.08, lower -0.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

Receive Best Stock To Trade Before The Opening Bell

 

 

100% Free. Stop Anytime. No Spam

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.