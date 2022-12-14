3.35% volatility in Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) last month: This is a red flag warning

December 13, 2022, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) trading session started at the price of $10.02, that was -0.50% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.03 and dropped to $9.91 before settling in for the closing price of $10.01. A 52-week range for APEN has been $3.49 – $10.30.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -0.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.90%. With a float of $38.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.85 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 107 employees.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Apollo Endosurgery Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 62,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $6.20, taking the stock ownership to the 265,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 15,000 for $5.66, making the entire transaction worth $84,900. This insider now owns 255,000 shares in total.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.22) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.68 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s (APEN) raw stochastic average was set at 93.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 210.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.02 in the near term. At $10.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.85. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.78.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) Key Stats

There are 41,634K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 414.73 million. As of now, sales total 62,990 K while income totals -24,680 K. Its latest quarter income was 19,570 K while its last quarter net income were -11,450 K.