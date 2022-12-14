5.40% percent quarterly performance for National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) is not indicative of the underlying story

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) kicked off on December 13, 2022, at the price of $47.28, down -0.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.38 and dropped to $46.18 before settling in for the closing price of $46.57. Over the past 52 weeks, NNN has traded in a range of $38.05-$48.90.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 6.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 23.50%. With a float of $177.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.73 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 72 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.84, operating margin of +61.67, and the pretax margin is +39.94.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of National Retail Properties Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 505,591. In this transaction EVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 10,520 shares at a rate of $48.06, taking the stock ownership to the 203,717 shares.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.46) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +39.94 while generating a return on equity of 7.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.07% during the next five years compared to 1.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at National Retail Properties Inc.’s (NNN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN)

Looking closely at National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.96 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, National Retail Properties Inc.’s (NNN) raw stochastic average was set at 81.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.03. However, in the short run, National Retail Properties Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $47.19. Second resistance stands at $47.88. The third major resistance level sits at $48.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.79.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.31 billion has total of 178,733K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 726,410 K in contrast with the sum of 290,110 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 193,470 K and last quarter income was 88,420 K.