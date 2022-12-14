$516.62K in average volume shows that Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) is heading in the right direction

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) on December 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $21.29, plunging -1.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.68 and dropped to $20.62 before settling in for the closing price of $21.02. Within the past 52 weeks, SFNC’s price has moved between $19.87 and $32.31.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 6.40%. With a float of $125.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.88 million.

The firm has a total of 2877 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Simmons First National Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 68.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 20,094. In this transaction EVP & Chief Credit Officer of this company sold 850 shares at a rate of $23.64, taking the stock ownership to the 3,763 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Director sold 15,000 for $23.52, making the entire transaction worth $352,800. This insider now owns 166,860 shares in total.

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.6) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +31.62 while generating a return on equity of 8.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 9.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Simmons First National Corporation, SFNC], we can find that recorded value of 0.64 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Simmons First National Corporation’s (SFNC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.07. The third major resistance level sits at $22.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.27.

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.63 billion based on 126,970K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 862,880 K and income totals 271,160 K. The company made 273,640 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 80,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.