6.98% volatility in Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) last month: This is a red flag warning

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) on December 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $36.82, soaring 19.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.00 and dropped to $33.94 before settling in for the closing price of $28.58. Within the past 52 weeks, VTYX’s price has moved between $9.50 and $41.29.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -193.90%. With a float of $49.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.67 million.

In an organization with 31 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 1,411,311. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $28.23, taking the stock ownership to the 258,696 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 23,003 for $28.44, making the entire transaction worth $654,130. This insider now owns 1,541,811 shares in total.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.44) by -$0.15. This company achieved a return on equity of -67.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -193.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 11.70 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.52 million. That was better than the volume of 0.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.43.

During the past 100 days, Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s (VTYX) raw stochastic average was set at 74.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.52. However, in the short run, Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $36.21. Second resistance stands at $38.13. The third major resistance level sits at $39.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.09.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.94 billion based on 56,637K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -83,750 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -30,460 K in sales during its previous quarter.