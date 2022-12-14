A look at Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s (DYN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on December 13, 2022, with Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) stock priced at $11.83, up 4.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.48 and dropped to $11.64 before settling in for the closing price of $11.65. DYN’s price has ranged from $4.30 to $15.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -122.50%. With a float of $51.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 115 employees.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 87.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 5,131. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 472 shares at a rate of $10.87, taking the stock ownership to the 97,750 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s insider sold 312 for $10.87, making the entire transaction worth $3,391. This insider now owns 56,183 shares in total.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.01 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -42.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -122.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN)

Looking closely at Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.91 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s (DYN) raw stochastic average was set at 47.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.71. However, in the short run, Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.57. Second resistance stands at $12.95. The third major resistance level sits at $13.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.89.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 669.78 million, the company has a total of 52,127K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -149,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -41,390 K.