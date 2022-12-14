Search
A look at Urban Edge Properties’s (UE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on December 13, 2022, with Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) stock priced at $15.62, up 1.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.74 and dropped to $15.105 before settling in for the closing price of $15.09. UE’s price has ranged from $12.91 to $19.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 5.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 6.50%. With a float of $113.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.38 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 116 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.30% during the next five years compared to -1.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Urban Edge Properties’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.0 million, its volume of 0.98 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Urban Edge Properties’s (UE) raw stochastic average was set at 51.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.65 in the near term. At $16.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.38.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.79 billion, the company has a total of 117,438K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 425,080 K while annual income is 102,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 98,290 K while its latest quarter income was 11,380 K.

Newsletter

 

Investors finally get a glimpse of Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) volume hitting the figure of 0.74 million.

Sana Meer -
Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) on December 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $28.90, soaring 2.18% from the previous trading...
Read more

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) volume exceeds 0.84 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
December 13, 2022, Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) trading session started at the price of $6.48, that was 2.58% jump from the session...
Read more

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) volume exceeds 0.97 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
On December 13, 2022, Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) opened at $64.48, higher 2.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

