A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) 20 Days SMA touches -1.30%: The odds favor the bear

Analyst Insights

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) kicked off on December 13, 2022, at the price of $18.72, down -0.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.84 and dropped to $18.105 before settling in for the closing price of $18.28. Over the past 52 weeks, ATEN has traded in a range of $12.27-$19.79.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 1.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 432.50%. With a float of $67.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 590 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.60, operating margin of +13.35, and the pretax margin is +12.65.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of A10 Networks Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 284,120. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 15,079 shares at a rate of $18.84, taking the stock ownership to the 500,956 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Director sold 1,500,000 for $17.20, making the entire transaction worth $25,800,000. This insider now owns 3,888,206 shares in total.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.16) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +37.95 while generating a return on equity of 58.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 432.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 40.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at A10 Networks Inc.’s (ATEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN)

Looking closely at A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.75 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, A10 Networks Inc.’s (ATEN) raw stochastic average was set at 77.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.01. However, in the short run, A10 Networks Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.66. Second resistance stands at $19.12. The third major resistance level sits at $19.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.19.

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.38 billion has total of 73,448K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 250,040 K in contrast with the sum of 94,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 72,060 K and last quarter income was 12,110 K.

