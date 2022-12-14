Search
Shaun Noe
Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 10,670 K

Company News

A new trading day began on December 13, 2022, with Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) stock priced at $25.27, up 0.25% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.73 and dropped to $23.96 before settling in for the closing price of $23.93. AEHR’s price has ranged from $6.71 to $28.00 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 21.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 493.80%. With a float of $25.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.24 million.

In an organization with 91 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.56, operating margin of +15.35, and the pretax margin is +18.77.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Aehr Test Systems is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 93,832. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,474 shares at a rate of $27.01, taking the stock ownership to the 9,177 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Director sold 1,901 for $27.00, making the entire transaction worth $51,327. This insider now owns 12,651 shares in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 8/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.59 while generating a return on equity of 30.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 493.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 24.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Aehr Test Systems’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 147.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.09 million. That was better than the volume of 1.09 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.07.

During the past 100 days, Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) raw stochastic average was set at 77.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.58. However, in the short run, Aehr Test Systems’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.83. Second resistance stands at $27.66. The third major resistance level sits at $28.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.29.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 692.11 million, the company has a total of 27,495K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 50,830 K while annual income is 9,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,670 K while its latest quarter income was 590 K.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.43%

Steve Mayer -
NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) on December 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.08, soaring 2.38% from the previous trading...
Read more

LMT (Lockheed Martin Corporation) dropped -1.25 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Shaun Noe -
December 13, 2022, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) trading session started at the price of $490.00, that was -1.25% drop from the session before....
Read more

2.49% volatility in News Corporation (NWSA) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
On December 13, 2022, News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) opened at $18.74, higher 2.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

