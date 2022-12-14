Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) volume exceeds 1.17 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) kicked off on December 13, 2022, at the price of $43.50, up 0.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.61 and dropped to $42.39 before settling in for the closing price of $42.68. Over the past 52 weeks, ALSN has traded in a range of $32.63-$45.33.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 5.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 57.50%. With a float of $91.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.75, operating margin of +27.85, and the pretax margin is +23.81.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 189,640. In this transaction VP, Quality, Plan & Prog Mgmt of this company sold 4,310 shares at a rate of $44.00, taking the stock ownership to the 3,171 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s President and CEO sold 25,878 for $43.66, making the entire transaction worth $1,129,769. This insider now owns 132,890 shares in total.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.28) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +18.40 while generating a return on equity of 63.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.00% during the next five years compared to 26.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s (ALSN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.18, a number that is poised to hit 1.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.86 million, its volume of 0.82 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s (ALSN) raw stochastic average was set at 79.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $43.46 in the near term. At $44.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $44.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $41.02.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.01 billion has total of 92,490K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,402 M in contrast with the sum of 442,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 710,000 K and last quarter income was 139,000 K.