Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) volume exceeds 0.51 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Company News

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) kicked off on December 12, 2022, at the price of $17.88, up 4.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.95 and dropped to $17.88 before settling in for the closing price of $17.87. Over the past 52 weeks, AMCX has traded in a range of $17.18-$44.66.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 2.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 24.40%. With a float of $27.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.24 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1739 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.83, operating margin of +21.86, and the pretax margin is +12.16.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of AMC Networks Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 89.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 800,000. In this transaction EVP and General Counsel of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $40.00, taking the stock ownership to the 19,923 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Executive Vice Chairman sold 40,000 for $40.80, making the entire transaction worth $1,632,062. This insider now owns 282,865 shares in total.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2.31) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +8.14 while generating a return on equity of 34.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.20% during the next five years compared to 9.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AMC Networks Inc.’s (AMCX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.62, a number that is poised to hit 1.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.43 million, its volume of 0.48 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, AMC Networks Inc.’s (AMCX) raw stochastic average was set at 9.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.14 in the near term. At $19.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.00.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 796.99 million has total of 42,980K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,078 M in contrast with the sum of 250,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 681,840 K and last quarter income was 84,670 K.

A major move is in the offing as Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) market cap hits 8.97 billion

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on December 12, 2022, with Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) stock priced at $19.04, up 1.00% from the previous...
Read more

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 2.53% last month.

Steve Mayer -
Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) kicked off on December 12, 2022, at the price of $9.86, up 1.10% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -4.48% last month.

Shaun Noe -
Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) on December 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $89.98, soaring 1.29% from the previous trading...
Read more

