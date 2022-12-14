Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) is expecting -22.59% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On December 13, 2022, Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) opened at $13.85, lower -0.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.05 and dropped to $12.9478 before settling in for the closing price of $13.15. Price fluctuations for AMPL have ranged from $12.00 to $60.49 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -184.60% at the time writing. With a float of $64.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.02 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 612 employees.

Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Amplitude Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 68.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 27,383. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,976 shares at a rate of $13.86, taking the stock ownership to the 54,116 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Director sold 3,515 for $13.80, making the entire transaction worth $48,506. This insider now owns 103,910 shares in total.

Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -184.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Amplitude Inc. (AMPL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amplitude Inc. (AMPL)

Looking closely at Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.56 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Amplitude Inc.’s (AMPL) raw stochastic average was set at 14.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.42. However, in the short run, Amplitude Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.73. Second resistance stands at $14.44. The third major resistance level sits at $14.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.53.

Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) Key Stats

There are currently 113,140K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 167,260 K according to its annual income of -74,980 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 61,610 K and its income totaled -22,540 K.